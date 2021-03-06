One of the most brutal knockouts has been witnessed in Singapore.

During the ONE Championship’s 'Fists of Fury 2' event, Kiwi Mark Fairtex Abelardo blew a devastating hit to Emilio Urrutia of the Philippines.

The massive blow took place during their bantamweight contest in the second round.

The two fighters were looking to trade blows but in the blink of an eye, Abelardo had put Urrutia on the ground with a quick standing elbow, that could only be seen in slow motion replays to appreciate the devasting hit.

Abelardo was not the only one to receive praise though, with the referee also receiving plaudits from fans for his quick reaction to the knockout.

After seeing the massive hit, the referee quickly jumped in to prevent Urrutia from gaining more damage from Abelardo.

“The ref needs a bonus for saving this man from the follow up shot,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Really great job by him, Abelardo [sic] was about to leave a dead body.”

The fight leaves Urrutia with a nasty concussion and a record of 11-8, with four loses on the bounce. Abelardo, meanwhile, now has a record of 20-8.

In a post-bout interview, Abelardo described: “I could see him reaching with his hooks, he was kind of overextending, so I waited for him to throw a couple more, then I just timed it and I landed it thankfully.”

Many have been quick to say that this is the knock-out of the year but with many more fights to come in the MMA world, it may be too soon to call.

One thing for certain is we will probably not see a knock-out quite like it for the remainder of the year.

What are your thoughts on the knock-out? Do you think deserved the praise he received?

