Arsenal dropped their latest defensive clanger during their trip to Burnley on Saturday.

As much as the Gunners have been able to regain their composure under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, you always get the feeling that they're never too far away from a complete disaster.

And that couldn't have been better illustrated than at Turf Moor with Granit Xhaka transitioning from one of his finest performances of the season to dropping an absolute howler.

Xhaka's embarrassing error

The Gunners were approaching half-time with a 1-0 lead after Willian continued his purple patch by laying on a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored with a fine individual effort.

But this is the sport where it only takes a second to score a goal and Xhaka quickly unraveled all of Arsenal's hard work with a brainless moment in his own penalty area.

While trying to play out from the back, the Swiss midfielder completely misjudged his pass and accidentally played it against Chris Wood with the ball deflecting past Bernd Leno.

It said everything that the Burnley forward felt embarrassed to have scored the goal and you can check out the carnage in all its glory down below:

AFTV's hilarious reaction

Now, you could say that Xhaka should have 'gone long', right?

Well, that's most certainly what the Arsenal fans on AFTV thought when they saw Xhaka fluff his lines during their live watch along of the Burnley game, creating yet another glorious viral moment.

That's because the Gooners in the studio were - naturally - absolutely livid with Xhaka's brainless moment and you can check out their hilariously dramatic reaction down below:

Rival fans loving it

You just know that rival fans will be wetting themselves about this.

Let's be completely honest here, you can't help getting a cheeky feeling of satisfaction at seeing fans of a different club losing their temper and no more so than when it's a hilarious mistake.

And after going a suspiciously long time without a defensive clanger, it almost felt apt that when Arsenal ended their drought that the floodgates opened all at once. He should have gone long...

