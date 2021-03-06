Who knew Burnley vs Arsenal would be so full of drama?

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors 1-0 ahead at Turf Moor, it looked as though it could be a comfortable afternoon for Mikel Arteta's side.

But Granit Xhaka had other ideas.

With five minutes to go until half time, Xhaka was put in an uncomfortable position by Bernd Leno and proceeded to kick the ball off Chris Wood, which resulted in the ball rebounding into the empty net.

Wow.

In truth, the second half was a fairly drab affair.

That was until Arsenal were denied a stonewall penalty inside the final minutes.

Nicolas Pepe had just come when he had the ball on the right of the Burnley penalty area. As he attempted to flick the ball past Erik Pieters, the Burnley full-back stuck out his hand and clearly handled it.

Referee Andre Marriner somehow missed it but surely VAR would interfere.

However, as the play went on, it was confirmed that the check was complete and it was NO penalty.

What on earth?

But we weren't finished there.

With a little more than five minutes left, Arsenal appeared to be awarded a penalty when Pieters (again) blocked Pepe's (again) shot. The referee thought Pieters had handled the ball onto the crossbar and was shown a red card.

However, VAR watched the replay and adjudged that the ball came off his shoulder.

No penalty and no red card.

Wow and wow.

In the final few minutes, Arsenal pushed on for a winner but somehow couldn't find it. In the final minutes, Calum Chambers smashed the woodwork leaving them with a burning sense of injustice.

How did Arsenal not win that!?

