Football is nothing without fans.

We’ve seen that throughout the 2020/21 season with empty stadiums around the world.

We simply can’t wait for stadiums to be packed again once it’s safe to do so.

One set of fans who must wish they were able to attend their side’s match this afternoon is Rangers.

They’re just four points away from winning the Scottish Premiership and ending Celtic’s hopes of landing 10 in a row.

They can’t clinch it with victory over St. Mirren on Saturday afternoon but they can take a giant step towards glory.

And their fans knew it.

Hours before kick-off at Ibrox, thousands of fans gathered with flares, pyro and flags to welcome their side - and their manager. Now, we’re still in a global pandemic and these fans were breaking lockdown to gather.

But we can’t help but admire the incredible scenes.

When Gerrard arrived, there was an amazing reception for him.

And footage has since emerged of what it was really like to be Gerrard - and it was pretty crazy.

Take a look:

Just imagine being in that vehicle.

You may also have noticed the rather hilarious moment a policeman absolutely stack it in front of Gerrard’s car. We shouldn’t laugh but it looked as though he was fine…

One Rangers player also filmed the mental scenes from outside their dressing room as they prepared for their match against St. Mirren.

Crazy.

Let’s just hope the players don’t let the incredible fans down…

News Now - Sport News