The WWE has one of the best rosters in wrestling, with numerous stars in its men's and women's division.

It's no secret that their list of talent is ageing and fans want to see younger stars break through and get more TV time.

Goldberg is one of several names that come to mind when thinking of those who are still receiving huge storylines, despite being in his 50s.

This issue is one know to WWE officials and it is believed that the company will restrict the number of new signings over the age 30 to its developmental brand NXT unless the are deemed as an exceptional talent, have potential or are a big name outside the company - this reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In the recent group of stars signed to NXT, both LA Knight and Taya Valkyrie are part of the new rule, they are in their later 30s.

However, there are multiple members of the WWE roster that are under the aged 35 or younger and could easily be seen as the future of the company.

Take one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Cedric Alexander, he is only 31 and is part of one of the companies biggest storylines in recent memory - The Hurt Business.

Alexander is in his first reign as Tag Team Champion and has held the Cruiserweight Title too, his new found attitude and alignment with The Hurt Business could propel him to even higher heights.

Another name that is going to be a huge star for the company for years to come is Rhea Ripley. The Australian is only 24 and is set to debut on the Red Brand soon.

Ripley has achieved a few feats in her short tenure in the WWE, winning the NXT UK Women's Championship Tournament in 2018, in turn making her the inaugural title holder, being a one-time NXT Women's Champion and the runner-up in this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

There's no denying she will be a huge part of the company's plans moving forward.

