Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Say what you like about the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign and their current Premier League woes, but there's no getting away from the fact that the Red Devils are as iconic as they come in world sport.

However, you don't accrue that level of iconic status without some incredible achievements along the way and make no mistake that United have one of the biggest trophy cabinets in the business.

Man Utd's trophy-ladened history

And even with their silverware collection drying up since the Europa League triumph of 2017, their staggering haul under Sir Alex Ferguson is enough to last them a lifetime.

And despite their struggles since the legendary manager hung up his hairdryer in 2013, United still rank amongst the most successful club sides of the 21st century.

We say that because football statisticians Transfermarkt have released a fascinating list on the clubs who have won the most major honours in world football since 2000.

Most decorated clubs since 2000

Now, we'd be lying if we said that United are competing in the upper echelons of the ranking, but they do hold the honour of being the only Premier League side to make the top 28.

However, that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of European giants rubbing shoulders with the Old Trafford club and current European champions Bayern Munich place as highly as second.

But that begs the question: which club is the most decorated across the last 21 years? Well, be sure to do yourselves a favour by checking out the answer, as well as the full list, down below:

28. Benfica (Portugal) - 22 titles

27. Kashima Antlers (Japan) - 22

26. FCI Levadia (Estonia) - 22

25. KF Tirana (Albania) - 22

24. Juventus (Italy) - 23

23. Galatasaray (Turkey) - 23

22. Boca Juniors (Argentina) - 23

21. Flora Tallinn (Estonia) - 24

20. Manchester United (England) - 25

19. F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) - 25

18. BATE Borisov (Belarus) - 25

17. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) - 25

16. Olympiacos (Greece) - 26

15. Esperance Tunis (Tunisia) - 26

14. Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) - 26

13. Al-Hilal Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) - 27

12. Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - 27

11. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) - 27

10. Paris Saint-Germain (France) - 30

9. Real Madrid (Spain) - 30

8. Auckland City (New Zealand) - 33

7. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - 33

6. Celtic (Scotland) - 34

5. Barcelona (Spain) - 34

4. FC Porto (Portugal) - 35

3. Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) - 40

2. Bayern Munich (Germany) - 44

1. Al Ahly (Egypt) - 45

Man Utd 24 trophies off the pace

Ah yes, it's the trophy-ladened kings of Egypt that once again take their place on the footballing summit, edging out Bayern's recent haul of silverware under the Hansi Flick regime.

And while, yes, it might not be a good look on paper for English football that our top representative is 24 trophies off the pace, let it demonstrate just how competitive the Premier League really is.

As much as we're tipping our hat to clubs like Bayern, Porto and PSG for dominating in their respective countries, there's no denying that monopolised football can, well, be a little tedious in its predictability.

So, fair play to you, Al Ahly, but forgive us for celebrating a season that could see a changing of the guard in various key divisions and it could shape the face of this list in the years and decades to come.

