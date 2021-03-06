It was already clear long before today, but Erling Haaland proved during the opening 10 minutes of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga fixture against Bayern Munich that he’s a genuine phenomenon.

The Norway international, who is only 20 years old, put Dortmund 2-0 up against Bayern at the Allianz Arena inside the opening nine minutes.

Haaland netted his first goal of the evening from just outside the penalty area.

The younger’s shot took a deflection off Jerome Boateng and flew past Manuel Neuer into the bottom corner of the net.

Haaland certainly enjoyed the moment and who can blame the lad…

The prolific centre-forward then doubled both his and Dortmund’s tally in the ninth minute, finishing from close range from Thorgan Hazard’s pass…

What. A. Striker.

Haaland has now scored 29 goals in 28 games for Dortmund this season.

It’s scary to think how good he might become in the future. We’re looking at a potential future Ballon d’Or winner and a forward with the ability to cement his status as one of the best footballers of his generation.

