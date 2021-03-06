Steven Gerrard is on the verge of becoming a title-winning manager following Rangers’ 3-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi have left the Gers on the brink of their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Rangers will be crowned champions if Celtic fail to win at Dundee United on Sunday. Gerrard’s men now boast a 21-point lead over their first rivals at the top of the table.

Hundreds of fans turned up outside Ibrox to welcome Gerrard and his players prior to kick-off.

Rangers players then celebrated with supporters, from a distance, after the final whistle.

"I have got to let the players enjoy this," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "It's been a journey of ups and downs, I've only been part of it for three years, but for the past 10 years these fans, ex-players, staff have been through everything. It's only normal that people want to enjoy themselves.

"The priority is that people stay safe and respect the guidelines and rules, but there is another side where you have to realise what these people have been through. I'm absolutely delighted to be in this position, now we've got to go and finish the job off.

"This is an emotional time. You've got to remember these fans are still buying season tickets, passes to RangersTV, memorabilia - they love the club, the club is their life. The players have to respect that, and you cannot turn a blind eye to or disrespect that.

"I totally understand why the players wanted to go to the corner, but at the same time the priority is the fans' safety. We want to remain humble and continue to focus on what's left this season and keep doing well, but you've got to realise that when you are inside this, it's only normal that people will get emotional."

Gerrard certainly made the most of the post-match celebrations inside the Rangers dressing room.

He was filmed hanging from a window, shaking his fist in celebration, while Rangers’ euphoric fans went crazy…

And then a superb video from inside the dressing room was posted to social media.

It shows Gerrard and his players all singing and dancing. Check out Stevie’s moves!

This moment has been a long time coming for Rangers, who have surely managed to prevent Celtic from winning a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

And Gerrard will forever occupy a special place in the hearts of every single Rangers fan as a result.

Rangers fans will also enjoy his interview. Look how much this means to him...

News Now - Sport News