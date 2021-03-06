Wolfsburg’s Paulo Otavio produced a contender for the most cynical (and brutal!) tackles of the 2020-21 season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Brazilian left-back took out Mu'nas Dabbur with a flying two-footed tackle from behind just as the Israeli forward was about to roll the ball into the unguarded net.

The incident happened in the dying seconds of the match at Hoffenheim’s PreZero Arena. The hosts were leading 2-1 at the time thanks to two first-half goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Andrej Kramaric.

Wout Weghorst was the scorer of Wolfsburg’s goal.

The visitors had a corner in the fourth and final minute of stoppage-time, so up went goalkeeper Koen Casteels in the hope of rescuing a point for his side.

However, the ball broke to Dabbur, chased by Casteels and Otavio.

Casteels resisted the temptation to bring down Dabbur, but his teammate showed no such restraint.

As Dabbur was about to pull the trigger he was brutally scythed down by Otavio, who left referee Markus Schmidt with no choice but to brandish a straight red card.

Dear me.

Never mind a red card, that challenge could have resulted in a prison sentence!

What on earth was he thinking?!

It won’t be a shock if the defender now finds himself banned for several matches.

Considering there were just seconds left on the clock, it simply wasn’t worth doing.

This challenge brought back memories of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s infamous tackle on Rob Lee while playing for Manchester United against Newcastle back in 1998.

Ten-man Wolfsburg, by the way, lost the match 2-1.

