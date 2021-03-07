Steven Gerrard was understandably thrilled after his Rangers side moved to within a point of securing the Scottish Premiership title on Saturday.

The Gers now boast a 21-point lead over rivals Celtic, who must defeat Dundee United on Sunday to prevent Gerrard’s men from being crowned champions this weekend.

However, it’s now a matter of time before Rangers seal their first league title since 2011. Gerrard, it seems, has successfully ended Celtic’s period of domination north of the border.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren, Gerrard told Rangers’ website: "I don't think while I'm representing this club there will ever be a bigger three points.

"It's been an emotional day, obviously arriving here and seeing the scenes. It was an incredible feeling.

"I'm lost for words in terms of how I want to describe my team. I've been here for three years and they took me on one hell of a journey. It hasn't always been up and up, but I have nothing but plaudits to give my players.

"This club has been to hell and back over the past 10 years. I've only been part of it for three, but I can certainly relate and I've got that feeling and that affection with the fans and I know what they have been through."

Gerrard and his players were filmed celebrating inside the Ibrox home dressing room in the hours after the final whistle.

Even though the title hasn’t been wrapped up just yet, Gerrard and his players clearly believe they’re now over the line and subsequently let their hair down on Saturday evening.

The beers and champagne were flowing and now another fantastic video has emerged showing Gerrard belly-sliding - yes, belly-sliding! - along the floor.

Watch the footage here…

Absolute scenes!

After dragging himself up off the beer-soaked floor, Gerrard then proudly lifted a trophy above his head.

Let’s check out some of the reaction on Twitter…

Whatever happens in the future, Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers folklore by making the club successful again and, just as importantly, preventing Celtic from winning a 10th successive league title.

The Liverpool legend, 40, has done a fantastic job at Ibrox over the past couple of seasons and is clearly an extremely talented young manager with a very bright future ahead of him.

