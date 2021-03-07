Tottenham are performing below expectations in the Premier League this season.

Spurs started the season so well and it looked as if they would mount a title challenge.

However, their form plummeted and they are now too far behind Man City to end their title drought.

Spurs have put together some form in recent weeks - they've won their last three games in all competitions.

But the goal of Champions League football is still out of their hands as things stand.

With 12 games of the season to go, Tottenham are four points behind West Ham in fourth.

Even if they do manage to claw back the defecit and finish in the top four, it's obvious that Tottenham need to strengthen for next season.

And it appears that Jose Mourinho is already starting to identify targets that the club can pursue in a few months.

According to Tuttosport, per Sport Witness, Spurs are eyeing up a move for Torino midfielder, Sasa Lukic.

Jose Mourinho may be looking to improve his midfield in the summer and Lukic is a player that Spurs have monitored for 'some time'.

Torino are aware of the interest in their star man but aren’t interested in talking about a transfer just yet, with any talks with interested parties have been ‘postponed to the summer’.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Lukic is an all-action midfielder capable of contributing both defensively and offensively.

The Serbian, who has won 17 caps for his country, has been playing regularly for a Torino side that is struggling in Serie A.

The Turin-based club have won just three leagues games this season and are currently in the relegation zone.

While Torino have not done well, Lukic has impressed. He would no doubt be a good addition to Mourinho's squad.

And the fact that they are struggling could work in Spurs' favour.

I'm just speculating, but should they Torino lose their Serie A status, Lukic would be more likely to leave the club.

It'll be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up their interest with a summer bid.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

News Now - Sport News