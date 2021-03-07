Erling Haaland scored his 100th career goal during Saturday evening’s enthralling Der Klassiker.

The 20-year-old scored twice inside nine minutes to put Borussia Dortmund 2-0 ahead against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

His first - inside two minutes - was a terrific left-footed strike from 20 yards which arrowed into the bottom corner.

Seven minutes later, superb movement saw him convert Thorgan Hazard’s pull-back.

It was his 100th career goal in just his 146th professional game - an incredible achievement.

The afternoon took a turn for the worse for the Norwegian as Robert Lewandowski’s brace saw Bayern level the scores before half time. Haaland then limped off on the hour mark as two late goals from the home side sealed a 4-2 victory.

While Haaland will no point be disappointed with the end result, you can’t take away his incredible goal record to date.

100 goals in 146 matches in just ridiculous.

He’s scored an incredible 45 goals in 46 matches since signing for Dortmund, while he notched 29 strikes in 27 games for RB Salzburg. Earlier in his career, he scored 20 goals in 50 matches for Molde in his native country. Add to that his six goals in seven matches at international level.

So, a century of goals in 146 games - how does that compare to other players?

Well, it’s beaten fellow wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who hit that tally in 180 matches.

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the game - Lionel Messi - took 54 matches longer than Haaland to hit 100 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic needed 99 more games.

Then there’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Other than a handful of appearances for Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s football career began as a winger in the Premier League. Perhaps that explains why it took him 301 matches to hit 100 goals.

So, what does this prove? That Haaland is going to be better than Messi and Ronaldo?

Well, not quite. However, it shows that he’s very much on his way to becoming an absolute legend of the game and is more than capable of breaking some of the records set by Messi and Ronaldo.

We understand that people will be screaming "Let’s compare them in 15 years" but what do we do until then? We have to compare what Haaland has achieved to date and, so far, it’s absolutely ridiculous.

