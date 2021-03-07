WSL Preview: The 5 big questions everyone's asking

The Women’s Super League returns this Sunday with 10 teams in action, while the following evening sees Bristol City take on Reading.

Chelsea hold a slim, two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, while it's the same scenario at the bottom of the league, with 11th-placed West Ham an equal number of points ahead of 12th-placed Bristol City.

Here are five talking points ahead of the weekend’s WSL games.

Will there be an outright all-time leading goalscorer in the WSL?

The highest number of goals scored by a player in WSL history is currently 55, a record jointly held by both Ellen White and Vivianne Miedema.

White has failed to score in her last two league games but has the chance to break this run when City take on Everton and add to her eight goals scored so far this season.

Miedema is the WSL’s top goalscorer this campaign with 13 goals and will be looking to increase her tally when Arsenal face Birmingham City at 2pm. The Dutch international scored in the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend — their first league victory since December.

Can Manchester City make it nine wins in a row and 12 unbeaten?

Gareth Taylor’s side have been in fine form of late, winning their last eight league games. City face a tough test in Everton, but could extend their impressive run with another win at The Academy Stadium.

A ninth victory in a row would pile yet more pressure on table-toppers Chelsea, who take on West Ham away from home, with the London side sat just two points above City.

Will Birmingham City turn their fortunes around?

Birmingham currently sit ninth in the league and are without a win in five games. The Blues have lost three of these, scoring once and conceding 10 in that period.

Carla Ward’s side are the only WSL team to not get a win in their last five league games.

Birmingham take on Arsenal at Damson Park at 2pm, with the Blues form in front of goal becoming a growing concern. And given they take on Arsenal this weekend, it’ll have to be a monumental effort from the Midlands side if they are to steady the ship.

Can Aileen Whealan make it three goals in as many games?

A nominee for the February Barclays Player of The Month award, Aileen Whealan will be looking to make it three goals in three games for Brighton & Hove Albion this Sunday when they face Tottenham Hotspur at The People's Pension Stadium.

Whealan had an impressive February for the Seagulls, scoring in both their 1-0 win over West Ham and 2-1 victory over league-leaders Chelsea.

Spurs, Brighton’s opponents, have lost their last three WSL games. With their opposition's form being rocky, it’ll be fascinating to see whether Whealan can continue her goal scoring run.

Will Bristol City climb off the bottom of the table?

Bristol City sit rock bottom of the league, two points behind West Ham. The Vixens do have the chance to move off the foot of the table on Monday evening, but they’ll need to pick up maximum points against Reading and hope West Ham fail to beat Chelsea.

Interim Vixens’ manager Matt Beard will be looking to recent England debutant Ebony Salmon and co. to lift Bristol out of the relegation zone. With Reading unbeaten in their last four, however, it’s a big ask.

GiveMeSport Women Predictions

Manchester United 2-0 Aston Villa

Birmingham City 0-3 Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2-1 Everton

West Ham United 1-4 Chelsea

Bristol City 0-2 Reading

