Prior to the event, many observers felt that the headline bout at UFC 259 would be yet another showcase for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya was stepping up from 185-pounds to challenge light-heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound title. 'The Last Stylebender' entered the contest as a considerable favourite to emerge as a two-division UFC champion.

One man, though, who did not believe in Adesanya was former champion Jon Jones.

The pair have had a long-standing grudge on social media and despite recently announcing a move to the heavyweight division, Jones continued to bash Adesanya in the build-up to his fight with Blachowicz.

UFC president Dana White had spoken in the past of his desire to put a fight together at some point between Adesanya and Jones. The move by the former to light-heavyweight was viewed as the first step in potentially making the fight a reality.

However, things did not go as planned for the previously-unbeaten New Zealander on Saturday night - and Jones loved it!

Adesanya Falls to Defeat

The 20-pound jump in weight was something that Adesanya struggled to deal with against Blachowicz, particularly as the fight progressed into the championship rounds.

The 31-year-old had been notoriously tough to take to the mat for much of his UFC career, but was easily taken down by Blachowicz in both the fourth and fifth rounds, something that would eventually seal the fight for the Polish champion.

Adesanya held his own in the early rounds of the fight, to the point where Jones appeared to be suggesting that he would be open to a bout with his rival later this year.

Jones Taking to Twitter

"December is going to be great," tweeted Jones, before adding: "Can’t wait to make this b**** eat his words."

Jones' plans quickly changed, though as soon as Blachowicz began to show his dominance on the ground.

"Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time," stated Jones, before completely dismissing Adesanya during the final round.

"Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight, but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises."

As predicted, there was no shock turnaround, with Adesanya remaining pinned to the ground until the end of the fight. He would lose decisively by unanimous decision on the scorecards moments later.

When in open space, Adesanya was basically a sitting duck for the takedowns of Blachowicz. Given Jones' pedigree, there can be little doubt that he would do the same to Adesanya.

"If you ever wrote me talking s*** about Izzy beating me, slap yourself," declared Jones after the fight, clearly loving every minute of Adesanya's defeat.

He then posted: "The greatest striking MMA has ever seen? This s*** needs to stop already... people so quick to jump on a hype train."

Adesanya remains the UFC middleweight champion, but the manner of his loss this weekend will give his future opponents plenty of encouragement.

The result all-but ends the chances of a fight with Jones, particularly if 'Bones' finds a permanent home at heavyweight.

News Now - Sport News