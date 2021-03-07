With the Euros fast approaching this summer, Luke Shaw’s recent resurgence will certainly provide Gareth Southgate with a left-back-related headache.

When Ben Chilwell put pen to paper at Chelsea last summer, his £45m move from Leicester City seemed to solidify the perceived wisdom that he's England’s best left-sided full-back.

Arriving at Chelsea as a 23-year-old, Chilwell stamped his authority on the left-back position on his full debut. Starting against Crystal Palace, the former Leicester man scored one and assisted another, and was later named Man of the Match.

Not a bad beginning to life in west London.

However, the explosive start to his Chelsea career wouldn’t last and Chilwell has struggled to perform to the same attacking intensity. Since his dream debut against Palace, the now 24-year-old has recorded just four goal involvements in his last 23 appearances.

Meanwhile in Manchester, England’s forgotten full-back Shaw has continued to improve and developed into a vital cog in the United machine.

Shaw and his Mancunian companion Marcus Rashford have formed a lethal partnership, as the pair have contributed to 27 goals so far this season when playing as a left-back and left-winger together.

While Rashford's done most of the heavy lifting in that respect, in February alone the former Southampton man recorded four assists and was a continuous attacking threat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, averaging over three key passes per match.

Shaw’s natural ability to drive forward with the ball presents Rashford with the opportunity to drift inside and affect the game in other areas of the pitch.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

This season, Rashford has demonstrated he’s far more effective and dangerous when playing out on the left, where he’s featured 17 times and scored eight goals for the Red Devils.

If Southgate is looking to maximise the potential of one of England’s star men, then surely this United partnership should be brought to the international stage, with Shaw becoming the Three Lions' first choice No.3 for this summer's Euros.

Shaw has proven throughout February that he’s capable of performing at the highest level and has started to overshadow his Chelsea counterpart who, following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, doesn't even seem to be a nailed-on starter in west London anymore.

Luke Shaw’s February form has earned a nomination for November's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award. You can vote for him at the bottom of this article or by visiting https://fan-awards.com/.



News Now - Sport News