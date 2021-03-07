Bruno Fernandes has faced criticism that he doesn’t perform in big games following a quiet performance against Chelsea.

The Manchester United star has been a vital part of the Red Devils’ successes going forward this season, with the Portuguese midfielder involved in 25 goals.

However, many leaped at the chance to turn a quiet evening at Stamford Bridge into a stick to beat him with.

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes accused Fernandes of not stepping up, while social media was awash with numerous accounts joking that the former Sporting CP man vanishes in the big fixtures.

It's true that Fernandes has statistically struggled against the Big Six.

The Portuguese has failed to record a goal contribution against Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool so far this season, while he required the penalty spot to find the net versus Spurs back in October.

But Fernandes has had an extremely successful season and his other performances throughout February epitomised his talismanic influence.

Prior to United’s trip to west London, he provided at least one goal contribution in every Premier League fixture throughout the month, with an incredible seven across four games.

So why is one difficult afternoon away at a major divisional rival being allowed to overshadow an otherwise fantastic month for United's midfield lynchpin?

If anything, Fernandes' supposed anonymity against that calibre of side shows just how reliant United are on the 26-year-old, with the Red Devils failing to find the net in their last six meetings with such opposition.

This season, in games where Fernandes has failed to provide either a goal or an assist, the Red Devils have won just 28%. In comparison, when the Portuguese midfielder has had a hand in producing a goal for United, they have won 77% of their games.

Which, once again, makes it strange that there's such a widespread emphasis on Fernandes' perceived failure to perform, when really we should be asking why United team-mates aren't helping him carry the load.

Fernandes is a player who should be celebrated and supported, not turned into a scapegoat as soon as things don't go United's way.

Fernandes’ February performances haven’t gone unnoticed here, with the midfield maestro nominated for the GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

