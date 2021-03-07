Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers any of us have ever seen. He’s also one of the most popular, too.

The legendary Portuguese forward has millions of loyal fans all over the world.

There’s a good chance that you’re one of them - but how much do you really know about the Juventus superstar?

We’ve created a quiz for you to test your knowledge and prove that you’re a hardcore fan.

Anything above 15 is a great effort. But if you manage to answer all 20 correctly, you deserve a massive ’SIUUU!’.

We have questions from his spells at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

There are also a couple of questions related to his personal life, too. That’s right: we’ve covered all bases to truly test you.

All answers are correct as of March 2021.

Ronaldo, who recently turned 36 years old, is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best footballers.

He’s showing no signs of slowing down, despite his advancing years, and hopefully he’ll continue playing long into his early-40s.

Now it's time to show you much you know about Cristiano.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News