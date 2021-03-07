Steven Gerrard's Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership.

After nine consecutive titles won by Celtic, Gerrard's side have romped to glory following Celtic's 0-0 draw against Dundee United on Sunday.

In just Gerrard's third season in charge Rangers have won 28 of their 32 matches so far, drawing the other four.

On Saturday, we saw some incredible scenes at Ibrox as the Rangers fans celebrated being on the brink of ending Celtic's dreams of winning 10 in a row.

Footage emerged from inside Gerrard's vehicle as he drove to the stadium hours before their 3-0 victory over St. Mirren.

After the win, the Rangers players celebrated in the corner of the stadium where the thousands of supporters outside could be seen.

Then, we witnessed incredible scenes inside the dressing room as Gerrard performed a 'Klinsmann' dive as they opened the window to join in with the fans outside.

Incredible scenes.

Gerrard revealed how the players would be at the training ground for a recovery session on Sunday and they may watch the Celtic match in the canteen.

Make no mistake about it, they would have been watching as their rivals struggled to break down Dundee United.

Gerrard has proved he's got the ability to be a world-class manager just as he was a world-class player.

A lot of that is thanks to his incredible professionalism as revealed in his interview with Jake Humphrey on The High Performance Podcast.

He spoke about what 'high performance' means to him saying that it's "finding that level that's close to the top, if not at the top."

He certainly ensured his Rangers side found that level this season.

He also discussed his three non-negotiables - three things he expects from everyone around him.

