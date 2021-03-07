Rangers were crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the first time since 2011 on Sunday after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United at Tannadice Park.

Celtic outplayed their opponents but couldn’t find a way past Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Their failure to secure all three points means Rangers will go into this month’s Old Firm derby as the newly-crowned champions of Scotland.

Steven Gerrard and his players celebrated for hours inside the Rangers dressing room following Saturday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren.

Some of the videos - including Gerrard doing a belly slide on the beer-soaked floor - were absolutely superb. They clearly enjoyed themselves and who can blame them?

"I'm lost for words in terms of how I want to describe my team,” Gerrard told reporters on Saturday. “I’ve been here for three years and they took me on one hell of a journey. It hasn't always been up and up, but I have nothing but plaudits to give my players.

"This club has been to hell and back over the past 10 years. I've only been part of it for three, but I can certainly relate and I've got that feeling and that affection with the fans and I know what they have been through."

After Rangers’ title triumph was confirmed, Graeme Souness praised the work of Gerrard and the Rangers squad.

Roy Keane was then asked by Sky Sports host Dave Jones whether he had any words of celebration for the Scottish outfit - and his response was textbook Roy Keane.

“For Rangers? No,” the stony-faced Irishman said.

“Listen, it’s been a tough year for Celtic but they’ll bounce back next year like all great clubs do.”

Micah Richards, sitting next to Keane, burst out laughing at his colleague’s blunt response.

You can watch it here…

Keane, who had a few battles with Gerrard during games between Manchester United and Liverpool, spent one season with Celtic during the 2005-06 campaign before hanging up his boots.

And Celtic fans certainly enjoyed Keane’s response to the question…

