WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is looking to shake things up for WrestleMania 37.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, as per WrestleTalk, McMahon is planning huge changes in an effort to make WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event bigger than it is currently shaping up to be.

Recent internal leaks have revealed potential matchups in the offing for WrestleMania; including former WWE Champion The Miz taking on Latin reggaeton artist Bad Bunny.

As a result of these leaks, the powers that be at WWE have been “restricting information” from their Superstars, whilst trying to bring back the shock factor that WWE fans eagerly anticipate on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As well as the untimely leaks, McMahon is also said to be unhappy with the planned direction of some of the previously pencilled in matches. So far only two matchups have been confirmed for the Big Dance - Roman Reigns vs Edge for the Universal Championship, and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

However, there are several other matches which appear inevitable, such as Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE title.

In recent years, WWE’s TV viewership has seen a significant dip, especially for their flagship show Monday Night RAW. Company icons like Edge and mainstream musicians like Bad Bunny have done little to improve viewing figures - which will no doubt be a concern to McMahon as he tries to drum up more interest in WrestleMania.

Despite the focus being placed more on full-time talent, maybe part-time appearances from the likes of Brock Lesnar are required to help with TV ratings.

Over the past decade, McMahon has used part-time talent and mainstream figures effectively to build hype on the road to WrestleMania. Historically, 'Mania cards were planned well in advance, but in recent years, WWE have heavily utilised on-the-fly booking in an attempt to keep fans guessing.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle criticised this approach, calling the creative team’s methods “chaotic” during his recent retirement run with the company.

Vince McMahon, who is still in control of WWE’s creative process, has often divided opinion amongst WWE fans and Superstars alike. With his plans to completely overhaul WrestleMania 37, he will be under huge pressure to deliver in what will be WWE’s first fan attended event in over a year.

News Now - Sport News