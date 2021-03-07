Liverpool have suffered a sixth successive home defeat following Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Fulham at Anfield.

The reigning Premier League champions dismal run of form continued against Scott Parker’s side, who sealed all three points thanks to Mario Lemina’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

Lemina fired the ball into the bottom corner of the net past Alisson following some lapse defending on the edge of the box from Mohamed Salah.

Salah was dispossessed and outmuscled before Lemina flashed a strike past Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper.

A plane carrying a banner with the message “Unity is strength - let’s go Reds YNWA’ was then spotted over Anfield early in the second half.

This amused Manchester United legend-turned-Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who tweeted a photo of the banner alongside five laughing emojis.

Neville then posted a short video as he made his way into the Etihad Stadium ahead of the Manchester derby between United and City.

“As the plane that flew over Liverpool told us: ‘Unity is strength’,” Neville said before bursting out laughing.

Very cheeky, Gary.

Following Sunday’s defeat against Fulham, Liverpool find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

What on earth has happened to Klopp’s men this season?

A bad season is slowly turning into a complete disaster.

