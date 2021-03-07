Liverpool succumbed to yet another home defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation threatened Fulham.

The Reds have been in dismal form recently and they were well off the pace in the first-half.

Fulham had numerous opportunities to score before Mario Lemina struck just before half-time.

Jurgen Klopp's side were better after the break and nearly equalised through Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese forward fired a spectacular volley at goal but his effort was well saved by Alphonse Areola.

However, that was as good as it got for Liverpool as they failed to find a leveller.

Liverpool look a shadow of the team they were last year.

Klopp once labelled his side 'mentality monsters' but it's fair to say they are not living up to that billing.

In fact, Jamie Carragher, who was on commentary duty for the game on Sky Sports, decided to mock that comment in savage fashion.

As Liverpool were faltering to another defeat, Carragher said on commentary: "Last year, that man there [Klopp] rightfully called his team mentality monsters and rightly so. They deserved that title.

"But right now they are more like mentality midgets."

Ouch. It's fair to say that Carragher isn't very impressed with his former side.

And he has every right to be frustrated. They were playing a team battling for their Premier League status and they deserved to come away with no points.

Liverpool are now well up against it as they look to finish in the top four.

They are four points behind Chelsea in fourth and that deficit could grow even further if teams above them win their games in hand.

Quire frankly, this season has been a disaster for Liverpool. Time is rapidly running out if the Reds want to salvage anything from this campaign.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

News Now - Sport News