Manchester City went into their Premier League clash with Man United on Sunday afternoon as the heavy favourites.

Pep Guardiola's side were looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 games at the Etihad Stadium.

But the Citizens were stunned by their opponents as they fell behind with just a few minutes played.

Anthony Martial had the ball in the box when he was tripped by Gabriel Jesus.

Bruno Fernandes, who has been criticised for his performances in big games, would make no mistake from the spot.

And United would find themselves 2-0 up after a quite magnificent run by Luke Shaw in the second half.

Dean Henderson collected a free-kick and threw the ball to Shaw in his own half.

The English full-back produced a brilliant first touch to go past Joao Cancelo, before beating Kevin De Bruyne for pace.

He would then play a one-two with Marcus Rashford before caressing the ball past Ederson and into the corner.

It was a lovely goal and you can watch it below.

What a run that is from Shaw.

That was his first Premier League goal since August 2018. That's surprising given how well he took that.

Shaw has not make an England appearance since 2018. He is now, without doubt, England's best left-back and deserves to start at Euro 2020.

There would be no further goals as United held on to a shock 2-0 victory at the home of their fierce rivals.

Anthony Martial was given Man-of-the-Match but Shaw was still, arguably, the best player on the pitch.

