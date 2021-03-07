Manchester United made a huge statement in the Premier League on Sunday night.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Red Devils were a lamb to slaughter when they made the trip to the Etihad Stadium considering Manchester City had won more than 20 matches on the bounce.

However, despite their struggles in games against the 'big six' this season, we started to see the United of 2019/20 that seemed to have Pep Guardiola's number during Manchester derbies.

Man Utd secure huge win

Besides, it took United all of 30 seconds to assert their authority on the clash at the Premier League summit with Gabriel Jesus felling Anthony Martial to conceded a penalty.

Naturally, Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the spot-kick and despite Ederson's best efforts, replicated Marcus Rashford's feat from the previous season by opening the scoring.

Truth be told, the hosts were all over the shop at times and could probably consider themselves lucky to enter the half-time break trailing by just a single goal.

Solskjaer bests Man City again

However, despite emerging from the break in much better shape, there was sting in the tail for City as United double their advantage from an unlikely source: Luke Shaw.

The England left-back galloped what felt like the length of the pitch from Dean Henderson's throw, played a cool one-two with Rashford, before sliding a beautiful finish past Ederson.

And it's clear that the frustration of the game was getting the better of Guardiola in the end as he became embroiled in a touchline clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a substitution.

Solskjaer and Guardiola's touchline spat

It's no wonder that so many United fans were claiming that Solskjaer was living in Guardiola's head rent-free when he appeared to be getting the better of his rival both on and off the pitch.

You can check out their amusing clash, which essentially looked like a fencing match, down below:

You can just tell that Guardiola was rattled, can't you?

Massive win for Man Utd

And try as his side might in the closing stages, they couldn't find themselves an equaliser with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all failing to get the better of Dean Henderson.

As such, give or take a poor one-on-one miss from Martial, the visitors emerged from their derby date with a perfect record as the full-time whistle confirmed the three points and a 2-0 scoreline.

And with Solskjaer having secured the Premier League double over City - as well as a Carabao Cup win at the Etihad - last season, it's clear that he knows how to get the better of the league leaders.

It's difficult to picture the Red Devils going the whole hog and reeling in their 'Noisy Neighbours' this season, mind, but make no mistake that they have it in them to achieve it one day in the near future.

