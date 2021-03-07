Liverpool's struggles continued after a 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were looking to bounce back after five straight Premier League defeats at Anfield.

But they turned in another poor display as they succumbed to a loss against the relegation threatened side.

Mario Lemina would score the only goal of the game in the first-half as he capatalised on a mistake from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool failed to create any real chances of note and deserved to come away from Anfield with 0 points.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now starting to get into a desperate situation.

They are four points off fourth and that deficit will likely grow when those above them play their games in hand.

With 11 Premier League games left to play, Liverpool need to turn their form around if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.

One man that is confident they will return to their best form is former Liverpool man, Daniel Sturridge.

The English striker posted a powerful tweet after they lost their sixth consecutive Premier League game at Anfield.

"Great players and managers always figure out the solution to the problems and I have no doubt

@LFC will be back to the team we know and love," he wrote.

"Played some of the best football in Europe the past 4/5 years so this bad patch feels different. International break will reset the engine trust me".

Some great words from Sturridge. His tweet has gone viral, attracting over 2k retweets and 16k 'likes' within an hour of being posted.

He spent seven years at Anfield and, despite leaving in 2019, still clearly cares deeply about the club.

While Liverpool are in some bad form, there's no need to panic just yet.

They are lacking badly in confidence but one good result could turn around their form.

The Reds now need to make sure they finish the job against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

They lead 2-0 from the first-leg and another positive run would see them through to the last-eight.

That boost could give Liverpool the confidence they need to make a strong finish to the Premier League campaign.

