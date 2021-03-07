January signing Jesse Lingard is a glowing example of David Moyes’ excellent decision-making in the transfer market.

Sitting just inside the Champions League spots, it truly is a wonderful time to be a West Ham fan. David Moyes was appointed for his second spell at the club in December 2019 and the Scot has certainly made an impact since his arrival.

Previously, it's often felt as though West Ham have lacked a consistent game plan and generally relied on runs of individual brilliance to get through seasons.

Dimitri Payet's short but talismanic stay at the London Stadium is a prime example, as well as Michail Antonio's regular flurries of goals.

Nevertheless, Moyes has seemed to transform this West Ham side into a far more resolute and organised team with a clear structure and philosophy.

However, something which has enabled the new manager to implement this style of play is the type of personnel he’s been able to bring in.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen, Thomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, and, more recently, Lingard have all been acquired under Moyes’ management.

Regarding transfers, it appears that West Ham have adopted a new philosophy when it comes to purchasing players.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth recently told the Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast that Moyes has a “huge say” over who West Ham buy and takes a “more cautious approach than perhaps his predecessors.”

The likes of Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller, who joined during the Manuel Pellegrini era, were signed for a combined £67.5m and ultimately failed to make their mark at the London Stadium. The pair have since departed following Moyes’ arrival.

On the other hand, the five signings previously mentioned cost the Hammers just £40.68m, which accurately demonstrates how successful the Scot has been in the transfer market.

Although at the time these weren’t the most eye-catching signings, all five of these players featured in every Premier League game West Ham played during February.

Lingard is a shining example of this. Despite not earning a single Premier League appearance at Manchester United in the first half of the season, he's hit the ground running following a January loan move.

Throughout February, the 28-year-old found the back of the net on three occasions and assisted once, providing a goal contribution every 134.5 minutes.

The loanee’s natural creativity has provided West Ham with a breath of fresh air and the 24-cap England international has been key to the Hammers’ recent style of play, providing movement and fluidity on the counter-attack.

