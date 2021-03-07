Harry Kane was in absolutely stunning form for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on Sunday evening.

The English striker was a doubt to start due to fitness concerns.

But Jose Mourinho named him in his side and he would go on to produce a wonderful display.

He played a massive role in Tottenham's opener in the 25th minute.

The Englishman got to the by-line and his inviting cross gave Gareth Bale a tap-in.

He set up Bale once again just after the break, before scoring one of the goals of the Premier League season.

Kane was some 25 yards out when he unleashed an unstoppable curling effort that nestled into the top corner.

Oh my word. Stop that, Harry!

That's one of the goals of the Premier League season without a doubt.

Kane wasn't done there, though.

The 27-year-old notched his second goal of the game with 14 minutes remaining.

While his first was a screamer, his second was very different as he headed home from a matter of yards after good work from Son Heung-min.

He was subbed a few minutes later, with Carlos Vinicius coming on to replace him.

Spurs have struggled at times this season but Kane has been in ridiculous form throughout.

He's scored 16 goals and recorded 13 assists in just 25 Premier League games.

Spurs are miles off the pace but Kane has got to be one of the frontrunners for the PFA Premier League Player of the Year award.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News