Manchester United were firing on all cylinders during their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

It was always going to take something special to bring a grinding halt to City's 21-game winning streak and that's exactly what the Red Devils delivered at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Pep Guardiola's men having bulldozed everything before them over the last few months, they startled to unravel within a matter of seconds during their latest Premier League clash.

Man City 0-2 Man Utd

Gabriel Jesus opened the door for United to claim an unlikely three points when he gifted a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes duly converted, to the visitors for a lazy foul on Anthony Martial.

That didn't stop the Citizens from fighting for an equaliser with both Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling coming close, but the game was done and dusted by the time Luke Shaw made it two.

The in-form United star delivered an incredible solo run on the left flank, picking the ball up from Dean Henderson at one end of the pitch and finishing cooly past Ederson at the other.

Rashford's important role

But although the credit for the goal will rightfully be pinned upon Shaw's individual brilliance, it's also important to note the brilliant composure from the player with whom he played a crucial one-two.

That player is, of course, Marcus Rashford and it was his coolness in the City penalty area that provided the assist for Shaw's game-winning finish in the second-half.

And while it might not have been a vintage performance from Rashford, it would be unwise to claim that it was by any means a poor one because there were countless little moments to enjoy.

Rashford's heroic tracking back

Naturally, one such moment was his assist for Shaw, but another came in the form of heroic tracking back that the official Manchester United Twitter account couldn't resist sharing.

It's no secret that Rashford is a pretty nippy player - he does have a 91 pace rating on FIFA 21, after all - but his remarkable 'defending from the front' to close down Riyad Mahrez was something else.

Rashford essentially turned into a heat-seeking missile by putting his foot down on the pace and sprinting towards Mahrez as though nothing else mattered. Check it out down below:

Putting his body on the line

If that's not dedication to the cause then we don't know what is.

After all, Rashford put his body on the line to an extent that the clash with Mahrez that came at the end of his gut-busting run led to the injury that saw him taken off for Mason Greenwood.

And naturally, it's the umpteenth reason to love Rashford regardless of whether you're a United fan because we're beyond words at this point for much of an inspiration the 23-year-old really is.

Besides, when he's not campaigning against children's poverty with inspiring charity work, he's laying down a superb example of hard work and determination on the pitch for United.

As such, it should come as no surprise at all that Rashford was gritting his teeth and digging deep to track down Mahrez when City came galloping down the pitch - and boy did he nail it.

