Christian signs with AEW after making debut at Revolution

The secret is out... Christian is All Elite.

At their AEW Revolution pay-per-view last night, it was revealed that 'Instant Classic' was their latest big-name signing, following in the footsteps of 'Big Show' Paul Wight, who had signed for the company just before.

There was a lot of rumours and speculation going round online building up to the PPV, especially after Tony Khan hinted that the wrestler was a Hall of Fame worthy contender.

Ever since that announcement from Khan, fans have been trying to guess who would be making the move to AEW.

CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar... those were the names mentioned the most, but that simply was not the case.

Instead, it was Christian... who has only just returned from 'being retired.'

Although he never had his retirement moment with WWE so to speak, it was just public knowledge that he was done with the business and also done with wrestling altogether.

However, after brief segments with Randy Orton on episodes of RAW, speculation started to grow about whether he could return to compete, even if it was on a part-time basis.

Give how his best friend Edge has returned, and also Daniel Bryan before him, there was hope for Christian.

Then came the Royal Rumble in January of this year.

Royal Rumble Return

It was well documented Edge would be competing, and kicking it off as the number one entrant, but Christian's surprise inclusion turned up the dial on his potential return to wrestling.

However, he is not making his comeback and return with WWE. Oh no.

Instead, he is making his long-awaited return to wrestling with AEW. A massive coup for the business and something wrestling fans can look forward to.

It's a shame there will be no more Edge and Christian content on WWE, but it will be great to see what the latter can do by himself in a different company, away from his best friend.

We're all in on Christian being all elite.

