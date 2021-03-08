It’s almost incomprehensible that Liverpool have gone from picking up 99 points and strolling to Premier League glory last season to what we’ve witnessed this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now lost SIX matches in a row at Anfield after previously going 68 games without a loss at home. That drop off is just astonishing.

These are the same players that became world champions a little more than 12 months ago. Right now, they’ll do well to finish in the top half.

So, what needs to change?

Sacking Klopp after all that he’s done seems unlikely despite their struggles. Perhaps a squad rebuild is in order and nobody is safe.

In fact, we could witness the end of the incredible front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The trio have been together for four seasons and have played a huge role in Liverpool’s success.

However, it’s clear they’re powers are waning.

The Reds have failed to score against Newcastle, Southampton, Manchester United, Burnley, Brighton, Everton, Chelsea and now Fulham in the last few months.

But with the possibility of no European football next season, it might be time for Mane, Salah and Firmino to move on.

At least that’s what former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore thinks anyway.

On Sunday afternoon, he suggested that the three may fancy a move away from the club after winning all there is to win at the club.

He then suggested that an overhaul could ‘at least be whispered’ at Anfield and name-dropped four potential replacements.

“Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches I know love this kid) all on a list,” he wrote.

Has Collymore been playing too much Football Manager?

Okay, Liverpool’s front three could command some hefty transfer fees and it’s not unrealistic to think they sold all be sold for a combined £300 million. But would even that be enough to sign Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ansu Fati and Myron Boadu?

Then there’s the small matter of the four players even wanting to move to a club that may not be in European competitions next season.

Does Collymore know more than us regarding Liverpool’s transfer wish list? Quite possibly.

But will Liverpool be selling Salah, Mane AND Firmino this summer and replace them with Haaland, Grealish, Fati AND Boadu? We don’t think so…

