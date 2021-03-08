Things did not go at all as planned for Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 on Saturday night, as he now moves back down to middleweight to continue asserting his dominance.

His daring dream to become double champ, maybe even triple champ within UFC - which, by the way, nobody doubted - has been put on hold.

Polish Power in the form of Light-Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz secured an unquestionable decision win after five rounds of fighting.

This was Adesanya’s first loss in MMA, which further enhanced the prestigiousness of Blachowicz’ victory.

Five rounds went by in a blur, and Adesanya finally seemed to warm up in the third. In said round, he landed a few strikes on Blachowisz, which he revealed post-fight to be more powerful than expected.

But Adesanya simply had no answer for Jan’s takedowns, which tore through his defences and left him completely at the mercy of his opponent.

The fight ended on the ground, with Blachowisz totally in control, in full mount.

As you can see in the above post-fight exchange, however, spirits were high between both fighters, with Blachowisz mistakenly thinking Adesanya was offering him a job as his bodyguard going forward.

Jon Jones Collision Course

Jon Jones, who is attempting a similar thing to what Adesanya tried this weekend, is actually doing things much differently.

‘Bones’ Jones is seriously packing on weight, whilst training to ensure speed and efficient movement are not compromised.

Despite the loss for the ‘Unbroken Native’ this weekend, these two fighters are destined for collision at some point in their careers. For now, though, it’s back to the middleweights where Izzy plans to rule with an ‘iron black fist.’

