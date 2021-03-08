West Ham’s Jesse Lingard Wins February Premier League Fans’ Player of The Month Award

Jesse Lingard has been voted the GMS Fans’ Premier League Player of the

Month for February.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder took 30% of the vote after scoring three goals and assisting another. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was in second place with 29%.

In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the Englishman’s performances were enough to win over Premier League fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Jesse Lingard (West Ham) - 30%

● Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 29%

● Luke Shaw (Manchester United) - 19%

● Raphinha (Leeds United) – 12%

● Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 8%

● Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) – 2%

The Championship vote opens at 11am on Monday 8th March. To vote go to:

http://bit.ly/36EBNZ6

News Now - Sport News