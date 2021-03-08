Liverpool’s season went from bad to worse on Sunday afternoon after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s beleaguered champions have now lost six matches on the bounce at Anfield and find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Nobody saw this spectacular fall from grace coming. It has stunned both fans and pundits alike.

However, one Liverpool fan has continually cast doubt over Klopp over the past few months.

‘David’ has featured regularly on talkSPORT’s weekend phone-ins during this torrid run of form for Liverpool. He phoned in again on Sunday following the defeat against Fulham.

David firmly believes it’s now time for Klopp to go and wants the German coach to do the ‘honourable’ thing by resigning.

“Every manager has a shelf-life,” he told talkSPORT. “I was looking at the history of [Jose] Mourinho, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Claudio] Ranieri, etc.

“After Ranieri win the league with Leicester, he had a bad season and was sacked.

“Ancelotti won the double at Chelsea, had a bad season and was sacked.

“Mourinho came back to Chelsea won [the league] again but then had another bad season and lost his job.

“I think the same is going to happen to Jurgen Klopp and I think he should do the honourable thing and resign.”

David then pointed out that no manager should be able to survive the axe after losing six home matches in a row.

He also believes it’s time for Liverpool to hand the job to Steven Gerrard, who inspired Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 over the weekend.

David believes Gerrard as manager, with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as his assistant, would lead to more silverware for the Merseyside outfit.

“I think the time is right,” he added. “Gerrard has won the league with Rangers.

“He’s not going to win [the league] in his first season, but he needs a few years - and I believe if Gerrard is manager with Xabi Alonso as his assistant, Liverpool will win a trophy.”

Alonso has been working as the head coach of Real Sociedad’s B team since 2019.

The Spaniard previously coached Real Madrid’s Under-14s and completed his UEFA Elite coaching course alongside the likes of Raul, Xavi and Victor Valdes.

Alonso remains a firm favourite in the eyes of Liverpool fans and, if it were to happen, would be welcomed back to Anfield with open arms.

