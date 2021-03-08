Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined to goal scoring effect for the 14th time in the Premier League this season during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The 76th minute strike saw Son and Kane eclipse Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer's previous record of 13, which they set at Blackburn Rovers during the 1994/95 season.

It was Kane who notched the strike following Son's expertly weighted, side-footed volley across the face of goal, capping an excellent sequence of play from the hosts involving Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

There was, of course, a customary VAR check to ensure that Kane wasn't in an offside position when his partner-in-crime played the ball across to him.

What was particularly bizarre and unique about the use of VAR in this instance was the Spurs duo's proximity to the six-yard line and the point at which the ball was passed.

Son played the ball almost parallel to the six-yard line and it was clear from the naked eye that Kane was comfortably behind that standard pitch marker.

Kane was clearly onside, but those infamous lines appeared on our screens as the VAR aimed to validate what was glaringly obvious to the naked eye.

Following a short wait, the well-crafted goal was confirmed and Spurs players could celebrate a scintillating slice of attacking play.

But the fact that VAR had any sort of role to play clearly frustrated BBC Sport commentator Steve Wilson, who expressed his disapproval while the check was ongoing.

"VAR are playing their games here, and looking to see whether a beautifully crafted moment of footballing joy should be snuffed out by a piece of miserable geometry."

What an apt and eloquent summary of the prevalent feeling towards video technology in football.

Hairline offside decisions, particularly those which rule players' armpits or shoulders offside when they're pointing in the direction in which they want to receive the ball, have become a standard feature of the game in the VAR era.

As Wilson alludes to, though, the geometrical decision-making system has sucked the magic from football and given a pernicious, soul-sapping new meaning to the 'game of fine margins'.

For those fans who are feeling disenchanted by football's new reality, Wilson has firmly hit the nail on the head.

