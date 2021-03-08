Queens Park Rangers news: Club handed injury boost ahead of Wycombe fixture

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Bristol City when they face Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops sealed all three points on their travels on Saturday thanks to goals from Ilias Chair and Robert Dickie.

Currently 16th in the second-tier standings, QPR will move into the top-half of the table if they beat a Wycombe side who have lost their last three league games.

Handed his Hoops debut against the Robins at the weekend, Jordy de Wijs showed some real signs of promise before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

Signed from Hull City on a short-term loan deal during the January transfer window, the defender was forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months due to a calf injury which he has since recovered from.

Despite fears that the de Wijs may have suffered another setback on Saturday, QPR manager Mark Warburton has revealed that he came off due to a lack of match fitness.

Speaking to West London Sport about the defender, the Hoops boss said: "It was his first game.

"He's played for the Under-23s and that's a bit of a step up from the 23s and we have to look after him."

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a boost for QPR as de Wijs' display against the Robins was very impressive and thus it would have been a blow if he had suffered another injury.

As well as making two interceptions, the 26-year-old won four aerial duels in this particular fixture as he recorded a WhoScored rating of 7.42 at Ashton Gate.

Providing that de Wijs is able to build upon this display between now and the end of the season, it wouldn't at all surprising if QPR opt to exercise the option of signing him on a permanent basis in the upcoming transfer window.

However, any potential move may rely upon the defender's ability to maintain his fitness in the coming months.

News Now - Sport News