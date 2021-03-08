Liverpool news: James Pearce backs owners to stick with Jurgen Klopp

Despite Liverpool suffering their sixth straight home defeat, journalist James Pearce believes that Jurgen Klopp still has the backing of the club's owners.

Liverpool’s winless run continued on yesterday,as Mario Lemina’s goal helped an 18th-place Fulham steal the three points at Anfield.

So far this calendar year, the Reds have failed to record a Merseyside victory and it’s been 297 minutes since Klopp’s side have scored at home.

Once again, the Klopp Out hashtag has been circulating on social media, but The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent believes the manager still has the support of the owners.

“There’s no doubt that the owners will remain right behind Klopp,” Pearce told The Athletic’s discussion thread.

“It would be ridiculous to change the manager, no matter what happens between now and the end of the season.

“Klopp has so much credit in the bank. But it’s also fair that questions are asked about the job he’s doing currently because this is unacceptable.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

One thing that the Liverpool hierarchy have proven in recent years is their patience when it comes to getting results on the pitch.

When Klopp first took over Liverpool in October 2015, the Reds finished that season in 8th. However, the manager demonstrated that they were on an upward trajectory, as he guided his side to the Europa League final.

Klopp has improved the club’s standing each year and his 2020/21 hiccup has been the German’s first real challenge in the Liverpool dugout.

But the 53-year-old shouldn’t be too concerned about the security of his job, as Brendan Rodgers' time on Merseyside suggests that he will be given time to turn Liverpool’s winless run around.

After Liverpool’s 2013/14 title charge, Rodgers' side failed to reach the same heights the following season, as the club finished sixth. Nevertheless, Liverpool stuck by their manager throughout the 2014/15 season.

Bearing in mind that, during Klopp's near six-year stint on Merseyside the German has brought domestic and European glory to the club, he must surely have done enough to earn the trust of decision-makers at Anfield.

Therefore, given the club’s renowned patience and Klopp’s previous success, it’s looking extremely likely that the manager will continue to lead Liverpool in the 2021/22 season.

