Newcastle manager news: Steve Bruce unlikely to be sacked

Luke Edwards has claimed that Newcastle United have no immediate plans to sack manager Steve Bruce, despite finding themselves just one point above the relegation zone.

The Magpies were held to a 0-0 draw by fellow relegation candidates West Brom on Sunday. This means that the side have won just two of their last 18 matches in all competitions.

Their miserable run was compounded later in the afternoon as Fulham edged past Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield, moving Scott Parker's team nearer to safety.

Bruce's future has appeared under threat in recent weeks, with fears growing amongst the Geordie faithful that the side could be set for their third visit to the Championship in 12 years.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph journalist Edwards, Bruce will remain at the helm for the club's next game against Aston Villa, and is expected to continue in his role for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday evening, he tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS Steve Bruce will not be sacked as #nufc manager and will definitely still be in charge against Aston Villa, probably well beyond that from what I've been told."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Newcastle did rise one place in the table this weekend as Brighton slipped to a late defeat against Leicester on Saturday. This did not ease concerns that they have a major battle on their hands to secure their top-flight status, though.

Fulham's victory on Merseyside was a hammer blow for those sides around them. The West London club have lost just one of their last seven league games, and are gathering momentum at a crucial stage in the season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are stuttering towards the finish line. Without Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron due to injuries, Bruce's men looked toothless in attack at the Hawthorns, recording only five shots on target against a side who have conceded 56 goals this season (via WhoScored).

Newcastle face Brighton and Burnley in consecutive away matches in the coming weeks. Indeed, given their situation, those results could go some way to determining their fate.

The team have picked up back-to-back draws in their last two games, suggesting that they are not in disastrous form. The problem is, with Fulham starting to register wins, draws might not be good enough for the Toon Army anymore.

