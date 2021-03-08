Andy Ruiz Jr’s change of trainer appears to have paid off as he looks in top shape ahead of his comeback.

Ruiz Jr shocked the world of boxing, and the world of sport in general, when he surprisingly defeated Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

His joy, however, was short lived as he surrendered his titles back to Joshua just six months later with his poor preparation, lifestyle and diet catching up on him.

Much of the talk after his defeat to Joshua, his last fight to date, was of Ruiz Jr’s appearance as he looked unfit and out of shape, weighing over 20st at the time of the fight.

Since then it seems he has got his head down and appears determined to come back fitter and stronger than before.

Andy Ruiz Jr 2.0

A comeback fight with Chris Arreola is scheduled for April 24 with Ruiz Jr looking in much better physical condition than he did prior to his bouts with AJ.

A recent social media post shows Ruiz Jr looking much leaner, with impressive quadriceps muscles showing the results of his new training regime.

Ruiz Jr is said to have lost around 20lbs going into the fight with Arreola, wanting to prove to everybody his victory over Joshua was no fluke.

Much of the credit must go the Ruiz Jr’s new trainer Eddy Reynoso. The post that shows Ruiz Jr’s incredible transformation was amusingly captioned: ‘Eddy Reynoso has not been letting Andy Ruiz Jr skip leg day,’ and when you’ve got a man who also trains an elite fighter like Canelo Alvarez, it’d be wise to take his advice on board.

Speaking to Behind The Gloves, Reynoso said: “It’s about 20lbs. And he also has more muscle.

“He’s not as fat as he was before. He can move his hips a lot better and that helps him move around in the ring…

“He’s working really hard.

“He’s trying to fight in April, but it’s not confirmed yet.

“The change has helped, coming into this camp. We know that he can do well and I can assure you he will be world champion again.“

