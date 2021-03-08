Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel is convinced that his achievements will be forgotten when he leaves the sport.

Vettel’s career is hugely impressive, as he sits joint-fourth alongside Alain Prost on the list of F1 drivers with the most championship wins.

The only drivers to top his achievements, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio, are all true legends of the sport.

Vettel has also mustered a colossal 53 race wins, a feat only bettered by Hamilton and Schumacher.

Last season, the German endured a difficult year at a struggling Ferrari team. He finished 13th in the Drivers’ Championship, whilst the Prancing Horse finished all the way back in sixth in the Constructors’ Championship.

In 2021, Vettel joined Aston Martin, and still only 33, he will be looking to add another title to his resume.

However, his legacy in the sport won't be remembered, according to the man himself.

Vettel told Motorsport.com: “I don’t care what people think. Our world always looks ahead, which is positive. You can’t stand still in the past, otherwise we would still be here talking about Juan Manuel Fangio as the God of all drivers.

"I think he was a great, a very special driver, but if we ask a 15-year-old today who Juan Manuel Fangio was, I don’t think they could give an answer. In the end this isn’t wrong, in the sense that time passes and will pass again.

I’m sure that when I say goodbye to Formula 1, I will be forgotten very quickly and that’s fine with me, I think that’s right.

"This is also the reason why I’m not too worried about having to prove something to people and I concentrate only on who I have in front of me and on myself. I don’t want to sound selfish or arrogant, but in the end it’s me and the team. There are the people who support me and who have given me a lot in the last 10 years, standing by me regardless of the last result.

"I think F1 is moving very fast, not only in terms of speed on the track, but also with assessments that are now based on the last two results.

"You can come out of nowhere and be judged a hero after a couple of good races or, as in my case, have more than 50 wins and be judged average.”

Is lockdown getting to Vettel? Perhaps. The vast majority of F1 drivers would go to hell and back to manage even a fraction of Vettel’s success.

Don’t be so harsh, son, you’ve had a good innings!

News Now - Sport News