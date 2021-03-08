Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated and iconic footballers in the history of the game.

His career has been laden with world-class moments of ingenuity that induce audible gasps of disbelief, leaving fans fawning over the sheer audacity and execution of his grand ideas.

One season's worth of Ronaldo highlights would make a glorious YouTube compilation, so condensing the best moments from his whole career into a six-and-a-half minute video is certainly no mean feat.

That's a challenge Teo CRi has tackled head on, however, and we're certainly glad that the individuals behind the channel have taken their time to put together a stunning compilation of Ronaldo's best moments.

The video, which is titled Cristiano Ronaldo - 20 "He's Not Human" Moments, runs through a selection of the Portuguese's most outrageous moments of flamboyance, improvisation, goal scoring prowess and athleticism.

You can watch the video in full below:

Featuring clips from his stints at United, Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as his international career with Portugal, there is so much to unpick.

Here's the list of 20 moments in full:

20. Bicycle kick vs Juventus (Real Madrid)

A thing of pure beauty. Zinedine Zidane could barely believe what he witnessed and his reaction tells the whole story.

19. Leaving Gerard Pique for dead (Portugal)

In a desperate scramble to keep pace with his opposite number, Gerard Pique lunged in and was sent skidding along the ground following a deceptive fake shot and incredible redistribution of weight from Ronaldo.

A marvellous chip followed and the keeper was beaten, but Nani raced in to head the ball over the line.

His international teammate, though, was flagged offside and stole what would have been a phenomenal individual goal, leaving Ronaldo visibly and understandably incensed.

18. Sends Newcastle player tumbling (Manchester United)

Ronaldo's quick-feet caused a dizzy Newcastle player to completely lose his bearings and fall sprawling onto the turf.

The phrase "men against boys" springs to mind.

17. 35-yard thunderbolt, complete with quadriceps celebration (Real Madrid)

One touch, two touch, bang. Where does that come from? Ronaldo was quick to show us the answer.

16. Elastico nutmeg (Real Madrid)

That's one way to nutmeg your opponent. Taxi!

15. 50 metres in four seconds sprint leads to goal (Man United)

A mind-boggling sprint that belongs at the Olympic Games. And there's a goal to cap it all off.

14. Free-kick completes World Cup hat-trick vs Spain (Portugal)

It's the 88th minute and Portugal are 3-2 down in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup. Ronaldo's on a hat-trick. You know what happens next.

13. Beats four players with 50-yard dribble in El Clasico (Real Madrid)

Ronaldo vs Messi always adds an extra layer of motivation.

It took a cynical foul to stop him in his tracks on this dazzling and direct dribble.

12. Hat-trick vs Sweden to secure victory in World Cup playoffs (Portugal)

Three clinical finishes to send Portugal to the 2014 World Cup.

11. Iconic free-kick against Portsmouth (Man United)

One of the most replayed free-kicks of all time.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and many have attempted to replicate his iconic technique since his strike vs Portsmouth.

10. Incredible lob over Gerard Pique with outside of the ankle (Real Madrid)

Sensational improvisation from Ronaldo took Pique out the game with one flick of the right boot.

He took full advantage by sending Madrid two up in El Clasico.

9. Toying with USA defenders in 2014 World Cup (Portugal)

The speed of thought here was just outrageous.

8. Incredibly weighted cross (Real Madrid)

A laser-precise pass that the most gifted playmakers in world football would be proud of.

7. "Did he really just do that?" (Real Madrid)

If the commentator has to ask if his eyes are deceiving him, then chances are you've just pulled off something truly extraordinary.

You'll be hard pressed to find a goal quite like this one.

A mind-boggling backheel that passed through the close vicinity of six outfield players and the goalkeeper before finding the net.

6. Rabona cross (Man United)

Perhaps Ronaldo didn't need to whack out a rabona here, but we're certainly not complaining with the final outcome.

An excellent cross that deserved a goal.

5. "Vintage Ronaldo": Chop, stepover, quick feet, left-footed thunderbolt (Real Madrid)

"Brilliant footwork, amazing goal from Cristiano Ronaldo."

A thunderbolt of a strike on his left foot. You wouldn't have guessed it's his weaker foot, would you?

4. Controls floated ball with his back, and beats his man in the process (Real Madrid)

The fact Ronaldo even considered the prospect of controlling the ball with his back provides an insight into the inner workings of his footballing brain.

There's a fine line between genius and insanity, but it's clear which side the five-time Ballon d'Or winner falls on.

3. Kung-fu backheeled volley (Juventus)

Whatever Zlatan Ibrahimovic can do, Ronaldo can do better.

2. Champions League bullet from impossible range (Man United)

The pure velocity on this strike was something to behold.

1. Basketball-esque hang time and thumping header (Juventus)

There's no aerial threat quite like Ronaldo.

Jumping with the spring of a professional basketball player, the now 36-year-old seemed to levitate in the air for an eternity before planting his header into the far corner.

This collection is truly a feast for the eyes.



News Now - Sport News