Daily Digest: Cricket makes big step towards equal prize money

In today’s news: A potential Women’s Lions tour makes progress, cricket takes a step towards equal prize money, and British teenager Keely Hodgkinson showcases her talent.

Cricket makes big strides towards gender pay parity

A study by BBC Sport has found that the majority of sports now offer equal winning prize money to men and women at a professional level.

48 sports were surveyed in total, with football, golf and basketball showing the biggest disparities.

Cricket, meanwhile, has narrowed the difference the most since the last study conducted in 2017, thanks principally to the introduction of The Hundred –– which is set for its inaugural season later this year.

Other competitions, such as the Big Bash, achieved parity a few years ago, dating back to the 2017–18 season, while the winners of the men’s T20 World Cup this year will reportedly earn the same as what 2020 women’s champions Australia received, as they beat India in front of a record crowd on International Women’s Day last year.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred women’s tournament, said: "We've made a very strong statement that we wanted to have that equal prize money because it really demonstrates how much we really value women's cricket and the women's game moving forwards.”

Keely Hodginkson wins 800-metre gold at European Indoors

19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson ensured Great Britain ended the European Indoor Championships on a high, as she stormed to victory in the 800 metres.

Hodgkinson, who won the national outdoor title last year, held off Polish runner Joanna Jozwik to claim her second senior major win.

Elsewhere, there was more medal success for Team GB, as Cindy Sember and Tiffany Porter claimed silver and bronze respectively in the 60-metre hurdles, and Jodie Williams inspired the relay team to silver in the 4x400 metres relay.

Great Britain had set a goal of between six to 10 medals in Poland, but bettered that target by finishing with 12, equalling their record tally at these championships.

Emily Ramsey joins West Ham on emergency loan deal

West Ham have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey as emergency loan cover until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old hasn’t featured for United yet this season and has now joined the Hammers after Mackenzie Arnold was injured in training.

Ramsey has been capped by England Under-17s, Under-19s, and has also made two appearances for the Under-21s.

Having started her career at Liverpool in 2017, Ramsey developed under the tutelage of England legend Siobhan Chamberlain before joining Manchester United a year later for their inaugural season.

Saracens thrash Bristol Bears to stay top

After suffering defeat to Wasps in their last game, Saracens produced an impressive bounce-back performance with a 53-7 victory over Bristol Bears.

May Campbell scored a hat-trick as Alex Austerberry’s side recorded an eight-try bonus-point win.

There were also wins for Loughborough Lightning — who beat DMP Durham Sharks 62-0 — and for Harlequins against Gloucester-Hartpury.

There are just four points separating Saracens, Harlequins and Loughborough at the top of the Premier 15s table, but Saracens do have a game in hand on both of the other teams.

Women’s Lions tour moves a step closer

Progress has been made on a first-ever women’s British and Irish Lions tour after insurance company Royal London agreed to fund a feasibility study into the idea.

Royal London is the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company and have struck a deal to become the principal partner of the women’s Lions programme.

Talks surrounding a potential women’s tour have been ongoing since 2019, as Lions bosses held talks with the home unions, but this latest development marks an important next development.

British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley said the possibility of a women’s tour was a case of “when, not if,” and described the study as “an important first step.”

