What is happening at Liverpool?

The champions have now lost SIX consecutive matches at Anfield following their 1-0 loss at home to Fulham.

It leaves them eighth in the Premier League table as they look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Last season, many fans were calling this Liverpool side the greatest side in the league’s history as they picked up 99 points en route to their first ever title.

This season, many fans are calling them the worst champions in the league’s history.

How do you explain such a drop-off?

Jurgen Klopp certainly can’t as he admitted this was one of the lowest spells during his managerial career.

"I would wish to say no but yes it is," he said.

"This team is an extreme team. We were extremely successful and now we have an extreme situation as well but we will fight through.

"We never had momentum in the season. You can see it's still in the boys. They still have it all but at the moment can't show it.

"It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight."

One thing is for sure, the millions of Liverpool fans around the world are suffering right now.

And that even includes the President of the Republic of Namibia.

How do we know that? Well, because Hage Geingob felt the need to tweet about the pain he’s feeling right now.

He wrote: “We the supporters of Liverpool @LFC have been walking alone for a while now. Sadly, we are becoming orphans because our team is dying.”

Emotional times.

Mr. Geingob will be praying that Liverpool’s season doesn’t hit a new low on Wednesday when they face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Reds won the first leg 2-0 with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and failure to reach the quarter-final of the competition is unthinkable.

But if they somehow manage to throw away their comfortable lead, expect Geingob and Liverpool fans everywhere around the world to go into meltdown on social media.

