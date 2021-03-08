Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the Premier League right now.

The Englishman has been in sparkling form for Manchester United in 2020/21 and he delivered his finest performance in the famous red shirt last Sunday against Manchester City.

Shaw was voted Man of the Match for his awesome display against his side's bitter rivals, the former Southampton defender scoring the second goal in a 2-0 victory at the Etihad.

City's right-hand side simply had no answer to United's marauding full-back and Joao Cancelo - who has enjoyed an impeccable 2020/21 campaign himself - was substituted on the hour mark due to Shaw's impact on the game.

It's been quite the turnaround for the 25-year-old, as under Jose Mourinho's rule, it appeared he had no future whatsoever at Old Trafford.

But things are different now and Shaw's newfound elite mentality has been one of the main reasons behind his unexpected revival.

The guy wants to win at all costs, so much so that he played through the pain barrier to help United bring an end to City's record-breaking run of wins.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Shaw was 'touch-and-go' right up until kick-off due to having suffered a dead leg.

However, he soldiered on and despite requiring treatment in the second half of the match, Shaw lasted the duration, performing to a world-class standard throughout.

Those who have worked with the Englishman over the past six years at United believe he's a different man now, as in the past, he would have shied away from playing while carrying a knock.

Not anymore, though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably full of praise for his star defender after victory at the Etihad.

"Absolutely incredible," the United boss said about Shaw. "He was a massive doubt until after the warm-up, he needed the warm-up to be cleared to play.

"Luke's performance was top. He's aggressive, hard to play one against one and when he goes forward on those runs he's unstoppable. He's improved so much, he's improving all the time and we're delighted for him.

"We have to draw on previous good experience and how did that feel out there. We knew we had to suffer, we suffered a lot, they (the players) worked their nuts off. I think the experience of having gone through that has helped us, of course."

Shaw's highlights vs Man City

Shaw's strike at the Etihad means he has now contributed to six goals (1G, 5A) in Premier League action this season, a stellar return from a player reborn.

An England recall beckons, as does a starting berth in the Three Lions' team at his summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

