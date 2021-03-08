Tottenham news: Journalist talks up Gareth Bale stay

Jack Pitt-Brooke believes Gareth Bale is improving his chances of remaining at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this season following his recent return to form.

The Welshman played a pivotal role in Spurs' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday night, scoring the opening two goals of the game.

This continued his resurgence over the past month. Indeed, the 31-year-old has registered nine goal contributions in his last six games for Jose Mourinho's side.

After struggling with fitness issues and consistency on the pitch in the first half of the season, Bale now appears to be back to somewhere near his best.

When asked about the chances of Bale staying in North London for the 2021/22 season on The Athletic's discussion thread, Pitt-Brooke responded: "The better he plays the likelier that is IMO."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brooke says...

Having looked off the pace upon his return to Spurs, Bale has sparked into life in recent weeks.

He scored just one league goal for the team in 2020, and it appeared that his best days were behind him.

However, Bale now looks fully-fit, and is playing with confidence once more. As well as scoring two goals on Sunday, his general play was also eye-catching. The winger recorded four key passes (via WhoScored) in the match - more than any other player on the pitch.

Promisingly, Tottenham's leading goalscorer Harry Kane assisted both of Bale's strikes, indicating that the relationship between the pair is only growing stronger.

Three consecutive league wins have seen Spurs move into sixth place, just two points outside the top four. If Kane and Bale can continue to deliver for the rest of the campaign, Mourinho's men could secure Champions League football for next season.

Bale has shown that he still has plenty to offer, and is doing his prospects of staying at Tottenham no harm at all right now.

