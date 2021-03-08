West Ham news: Board prepare offer amid potential interest elsewhere

West Ham are keen to offer manager David Moyes a long-term contract in a bid to fend off interest from other clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

Having rejoined the club in December 2019, Moyes steered the club to safety last season. Indeed, many might have expected the Hammers to be in for another arduous campaign in 2020/21, particularly after an opening day defeat to Newcastle back in September.

However, the club have bounced back strongly, establishing themselves as genuine contenders for a European place heading into the final weeks of the season.

With Moyes' contract set to expire in the summer, there have been rumours linking him with the Celtic job, whilst he is also reported to have admirers across Europe.

The 57-year-old is believed to be committed to West Ham, though, and is set to be offered a new deal to stay in East London to put any speculation regarding his future to bed.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Tying Moyes down to a new long-term contract would be a smart move by the club's owners.

Since taking charge of the side midway through last season, he has done an outstanding job in improving the club's fortunes.

Prior to his arrival, it seemed that West Ham were sleepwalking their way towards relegation. Now they are looking up the league rather than over their shoulders.

Recruitment has been a major positive under Moyes. Across the last three transfer windows, the club have signed Czech pair Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, as well as Jesse Lingard. Promisingly, all three have made significant impacts at both ends of the pitch since joining.

Moyes has also utilised a number of different formations this season, showing that he can adapt his ways and still get the best out of his players.

West Ham being proactive about his future and trying to build something long-term is a welcome departure from their previous approaches. Indeed, replacing him and spending vast sums of money under Manuel Pellegrini proved to be a major mistake, so it's promising to see they have learned from that error.

Rather than waiting until the end of the season, to make an offer soon would seemingly put the idea of him potentially leaving to bed.

Now, the future could be a lot brighter.

