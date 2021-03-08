Stoke City news: Kevin Campbell makes admission about Michael O'Neill's Potters future

Since being handed the reins at the Bet365 Stadium in November 2019, Michael O'Neill has transformed Stoke City's fortunes.

With the Potters facing the prospect of relegation to League One during the 2019/20 campaign, the arrival of the former Northern Ireland boss gave them a much-needed boost as they eventually secured a 15th-place finish in the Championship.

Currently 10th in the second-tier standings, Stoke will be determined to push on under the guidance of O'Neill between now and May.

However, with the Potters boss being linked with the vacancy at Celtic, there is no guarantee that he will in charge of the club next season.

Yet despite interest from the Scottish side, former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes that O'Neill will stay at Stoke as he is committed to the long-term project at the club.

Speaking to Football Insider about O'Neill's future, Campbell said: "It's no surprise to see him linked.

"He's been an excellent manager at Stoke.

"But I can't see him leaving Stoke, just because he's only just started the rebuild there.

"You see the difference he's made there already, from the back end of last season where he had six months to keep them up.

"He did that and this season they are nearer the top than the bottom.

"He's definitely made a difference.

"He likes the project, he likes the owners.

"I'm not so sure he'd go."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Stoke have improved considerably over the past year due to O'Neill's presence, it is imperative that they convince him to stay at the club instead of moving to Celtic.

Whilst the pull of the Scottish side is undeniably huge, the prospect of leading the Potters back to the Premier League in the not-too-distant future could be at the forefront of O'Neill's mind.

Whereas it is unlikely that Stoke will be able to reach the play-offs this season due to the fact that they are nine points adrift of the top-six in the Championship, a strong summer transfer window could lead to them becoming contenders next season.

Given that Celtic are in need of a serious rebuild following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, there is no guarantee that O'Neill will be able to achieve instant success at the club and thus remaining at Stoke may be a wise decision.

