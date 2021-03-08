Man Utd news: Anthony Martial management praised by journalist

Journalist Carl Anka has raved on Twitter about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s treatment of Anthony Martial.

The French forward was at the centre of the action at the Etihad on Sunday, as Martial won a penalty inside the first 30 seconds during a 2-0 victory.

The Red Devils put an end to Manchester City’s 21 successive victories and Martial was key to United’s success at the weekend.

The striker was largely proactive in his approach, as he managed to unleash three shots on goal and also completed three successful dribbles.

Martial’s performance against their cross-city rivals earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.36, his highest score since United’s 9-0 thumping over Southampton.

Following Sunday’s victory, The Athletic’s Red Devils correspondent hailed Solskjaer’s treatment of United’s £49.5m-rated (via Transfermarkt) striker.

“Ole’s handling of Martial this season is worth pointing,” Anka noted.

“Never publicly criticised him, uses his nickname to reinforce the bond, and when asked about his form he always brought it back to the collective.

“Heck of a thing to have a manager like that in your corner.”

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Scoring just four goals in the Premier League so far this season, Martial has attracted some criticism regarding his performances for United.

Alan Shearer pointed out on Match of the Day 2 that he lacks hunger and desire and also claimed that he’s not desperate enough to score goals.

However, Sunday’s performance against a high-flying Manchester City has proven how a 25-year-old Martial could be key to United’s future under Solskjaer.

The French forward led the line for the Red Devils, which provided him with the opportunity to drift out to either wing and affect the game in other areas.

In the lead up to United’s early penalty, Martial drove inside from the left flank and proved how threatening he can be when carrying the ball.

Although Edinson Cavani has been a success at United in recent times, at 34-years-old – he simply isn’t a long-term option. Therefore, by backing Martial and Solskjaer placing an element of trust in the 25-year-old, United could potentially save a fortune in purchasing a new go-to striker.

News Now - Sport News