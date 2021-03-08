Man City transfers: Sam Lee points obvious need for summer signing

Manchester City journalist Sam Lee claims the club are in need of a striker following their recent derby defeat to Manchester United.

City’s 2-0 loss to rivals United at the Etihad on Sunday marked the end of their impressive run of 21 successive victories.

The home side recorded 66% possession and managed to unleash 23 shots on goal but ultimately failed to convert past Dean Henderson.

City’s all-time leading goal-scorer Sergio Aguero has struggled with injuries so far this season, making just six Premier League appearances. Therefore, the goal-scoring responsibility has been shared throughout the City starting XI.

Central midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tops the club’s scoring charts with eleven goals, while Raheem Sterling comes in second with nine goals this campaign.

In recent times, Gabriel Jesus has led the line for the Citizens and the Brazilian has found the back of the net on six occasions.

With Aguero’s absence seemingly apparent, The Athletic’s City correspondent Lee believes the club are in need of a new frontman.

"Yeah, it's so obvious City need a striker,” Lee told The Athletic’s discussion page.

“Too many missed chances and it's not just a bad patch, it's been happening for ages.

“They create so many chances it's usually fine but games like this, and usually the biggest games in cup comps, it's really noticeable.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

In what has been an extremely successful season for Pep Guardiola’s side, the striker department can certainly be viewed as an area for improvement heading into the summer transfer window.

Aguero’s injury issues have highlighted that City needs an out-and-out goal-scorer, as the onus has largely fallen on the club’s midfielders.

Therefore, it may be wise for Guardiola to invest in another striker who could possibly act as the successor to the 32-year-old Argentine.

According to reports (via BILD), the Citizens have been named as the 'favourites' to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The £99m-rated (via Transfermarkt) striker has had a sensational season in the Bundesliga, as the 20-year-old has scored 39 goals across 36 appearances. His scintillating form has earned him an average WhoScored rating of 7.86, the highest for an under-21 player in Europe’s top five leagues.

The Daily Mail has also reported that City could swoop in for England captain Harry Kane, with Tottenham reportedly willing to listen to a £150m bid.

On the transfer front, it could be a huge summer for Guardiola’s side, as they may potentially be willing to spend a huge transfer fee for their next big marquee signing.

