Blackburn Rovers news: Club map outline for future beyond Tony Mowbray

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Millwall when they host Swansea City tomorrow in the Championship at Ewood Park.

The Blue and Whites sealed all three points on their travels last Saturday thanks to goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher.

Having halted a run of seven league games without a victory by beating Millwall, it will be intriguing to see whether Rovers can push on in the coming weeks under the guidance of manager Tony Mowbray.

With another season in the Championship looming, questions surrounding Mowbray's long-term future at the club have surfaced in recent months.

Set to enter the final year of his managerial contract this summer, the 57-year-old has yet to agree fresh terms with Blackburn.

According to The Sun, the Rovers hierarchy are considering the possibility of appointing a manager from overseas if they opt to cut ties with Mowbray following the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite showing fleeting signs of promise this season, a drop-off in performance levels have resulted in Blackburn slipping to 15th in the Championship standings.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Mowbray's guidance helped Blackburn achieve promotion from League One in 2018, it is safe to say that the club have struggled to build upon that particular success in the past few seasons.

However, the former Coventry City boss has created a solid foundation at Ewood Park by establishing Rovers as a second-tier side once again and thus parting ways with him could quite easily backfire.

Whereas appointing a replacement for Mowbray may potentially lead to a push for a return to the top-flight in the future, it could be argued the hierarchy at Blackburn should be looking closer to home instead of overseas in order to achieve this goal.

By drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of achieving a great deal of success in the Championship, Rovers may have a better chance of securing their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

They've done the hard work of establishing themselves in the Championship again. If they can draft someone in who's taken the next step before, pushing on might be a more feasible achievement.

