Liverpool manager news: Mark Lawrenson doubts Steven Gerrard's suitability right now

Writing in his BBC Sport column, pundit Mark Lawrenson believes that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "still a way off" being ready to manage his former club, Liverpool.

Rangers were confirmed as Scottish champions for the first time in 10 years on Sunday, and are yet to lose in the league in 2020/21.

Gerrard's men have also impressed in Europe this term, navigating their way through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have endured a dismal start to 2021. The Reds have lost six straight home games since the turn of the year, a run which has seen them drop to eighth in the table, and led to some questioning the future of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Indeed, reports from Football Insider have also suggested the Reds' owners could make a move for the former club captain were Klopp to leave.

Lawrenson has backed the German coach to remain in charge, though, whilst suggesting that Gerrard should focus on cementing his legacy at Rangers instead.

He said: "I also don't see Klopp going anywhere. He has been as close to Bill Shankly as the club have ever had, he won't be losing his job anytime soon.

"The trouble for Steven then is that other managers who have moved on from their first job as a stepping stone to something bigger end up not having the same success, so he has to be very, very careful.

"He'll already be thinking about winning the Premiership again next season and the chance for a shot in the Champions League with Rangers will be at the forefront of his thinking too."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

In just his third season as a manager, Gerrard has certainly proven that he has a promising future ahead of him.

Having rarely troubled Celtic in the previous two years, Rangers have been in dominant form this time around, leaving the Hoops trailing in their wake.

Still, there is reason for caution with regards to Gerrard possibly taking the hotseat at Anfield. Hiring a club legend as manager does not always end well.

An obvious case from the recent past is Frank Lampard at Chelsea. After guiding Derby to the Championship play-off final in 2019, Lampard was offered the top job at the Blues and duly accepted.

He had some bright moments in charge, including leading the club to the FA Cup final last year. Unfortunately for him, the team's results dipped alarmingly in his final weeks at the helm before he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January.

Gerrard could fare better at Liverpool, but it seems sensible to give him more time to progress at Rangers before potentially finding out.

